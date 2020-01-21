Didier, Bonnie J.

MIDDLETON — Loving wife and mother, Bonnie Jean Didier (Stott) died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Fitchburg, Wis., at the age of 82.
Bonnie is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Paul of Middleton, and daughters, Mary Didier Kuypers (John) of Madison; Susan Didier Struve (Matthew) of Evanston, Ill.; Sara Didier Brechbill (Shawn) of San Clemente, Calif.; Jane Didier Wegner (Steve) of Madison; Amy Didier Johnson (Erik) of Middleton. Bonnie was the loving and adoring grandmother of 13 grandchildren: Genna Didier Kuypers, Taylor John Kuypers, Paige Elisabeth Kuypers, Juliana Evelyn Struve, Sarah Grace Kuypers, Lukas Merrill Brechbill, Natalie Elizabeth Struve, Lily Kathleen Brechbill, Sophia Adeline Wegner, Payton Quinn Johnson, Olivia Caroline Wegner, Avery Grace Johnson, and Katharine Eleanor Struve. Bonnie is also survived by brother, Thomas J. Stott of Brewer, Maine. Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Paul Didier; parents, Merrill John and Eleanor Anna Stott; and brother, Michael Paul Stott.
Bonnie was born on May 8,1937, in Milwaukee, Wis. and raised by adoring parents, Merrill John Stott and Eleanor Anna Stott (née Bederman). She graduated from Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, Wis. in 1955 and attended Alverno College, Milwaukee, Wis. Bonnie married Paul Didier on Sept. 6, 1958, after being introduced by friends on a blind date.
Bonnie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She created a loving and nurturing home and treasured her children above all. Most importantly, Bonnie was a grandmother to 13 grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Nonnie or "The Nons."
After several years of staying at home and raising her children, Bonnie returned to work at various jobs. Bonnie was an avid reader and participated in local Book Clubs. She volunteered at her children’s schools, delivered meals to home-bound seniors, and frequently provided childcare for many families.
Bonnie was an avid sports fan and loved watching her Packers and Badgers. She also enjoyed following the numerous athletic and performance events of her children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, Wis., officiated by Fr. Bart Timmerman. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A private family burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711, Agrace Hospice 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or the charity of your choice.
Bonnie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the exceptional care provided by the outstanding staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace Hospice. A special heartfelt thank you to Bonnie’s devoted at-home caregivers: Terri Jackson, Christy Tyler, and Erika Serate.
