Didier, Bonnie J.

Bonnie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She created a loving and nurturing home and treasured her children above all. Most importantly, Bonnie was a grandmother to 13 grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Nonnie or "The Nons."

After several years of staying at home and raising her children, Bonnie returned to work at various jobs. Bonnie was an avid reader and participated in local Book Clubs. She volunteered at her children’s schools, delivered meals to home-bound seniors, and frequently provided childcare for many families.

Bonnie was an avid sports fan and loved watching her Packers and Badgers. She also enjoyed following the numerous athletic and performance events of her children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, Wis., officiated by Fr. Bart Timmerman. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A private family burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711, Agrace Hospice 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or the charity of your choice.