Dickson, William John “Bill”

MADISON/WAUSAU — William John Dickson, affectionately known as “Billy Jack”, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bill was born on Sept. 24, 1956, to William F. and Barbara E. (Liddicoat) Dickson. He was the third of their four children, Connie, Carol, Bill, and Bart. His family later grew with the addition of his stepbrothers, Carl (Lynne) and Gary (Feather) Strasburg.

Bill graduated from LaFollette High School, where he enjoyed great friendships and proudly played for the football and wrestling teams. He later attended Madison Technical College where he earned his Master Carpenter’s Certification. He used his carpentry skills throughout his life, both personally and professionally.

In his early twenties, Bill made a living as a trapper. During this time, he met and married his former wife, Deborah, who shared his love of the outdoors. They had two children, Chezarae and Allondra, and formed a family with Deborah's daughter, Tera.

Bill went on to work as a carpenter for Sullivan Brothers and with an exceptional work ethic, he was able to move into a role as a project manager. Bill enjoyed 20+ years and many memories with the company.

Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, snowmobiling, and football. He also loved vacationing and joyful moments with his family.