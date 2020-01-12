Dickman, Steven Paul

STOUGHTON - Steven Paul Dickman, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. Steve was born on Feb. 8, 1966, in Madison, Wis.. He moved with his parents and siblings to Stoughton, where he graduated from high school in 1984. In 1992, he married Gloria Mendez. Together they made there home in Stoughton with there beloved cats. Steve had many interests and hobbies. He loved to go camping and to go on road trips. He was a avid collector of sports memorabilia, old books, and vinyl of all genre. He was honest, humble and intelligent. Steve will be missed by his surviving wife, Gloria; sisters, Mary (Joey) Stolzman, and Nancy; brothers, Bob, Mike, and Tom (Tracey); and mother, Eileen . He was preceded by his father, Richard. A heart is not judged by how much love you have in your heart, but by how much you are loved. L. Frank Baum - The wonderful wizard of OZ . At Steve’s request, no services will be held.