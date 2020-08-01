Dickinson, Donna Jean (Loehnis)

VERONA - Donna Jean (Loehnis) Dickinson, age 90, passed peacefully in the night at her home in Verona, Wis., on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Donna was born in Pewaukee, Wis., July 6, 1930, to Marie (Cull) and Edward Loehnis. She was married to the love of her life, Dwaine W. Dickinson, for 64 years and devoted her life, love and energies to raising their seven children. In her later years Donna enjoyed helping Dwaine around their small farm on the edge of Verona, explored her passion for horses, and welcomed time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was notorious for her need for speed while on her lawnmower. She will always be remembered for her outstanding spaghetti sauce, homemade rolls and fabulous pecan pies. The unconditional love and support she gave her children will never be forgotten, being passed on for generations to come.