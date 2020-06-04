Dibbert, Norma Jean

Norma graduated from Deerfield High School and met the love of her life, Roland Dibbert, at a dance. They were married on Oct. 24, 1953, at Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield. Norma referred to herself as "A Farm Girl." She was a homemaker and also worked several years at Old's Seed Company and Sunburst Preschool, to name a few. Norma always had a pot of coffee on and fresh baked homemade cookies ready for anyone who may stop by to visit. She enjoyed sitting in her lawn chair in the garage and visiting with anyone who would walk by. Norma loved her family and looked forward to gatherings so she could entertain. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed.