Jan. 26, 1942 – Nov. 14, 2022

MIDDLETON/MONONA — Dianne Kay Bullis, age 80, of Middleton, passed away peacefully at Attic Angels Place on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Her family was continually with her during her journey with Lewy body dementia, providing love and comfort to her and each other, just as she had provided immeasurable love to them over her lifetime.

Dianne was born in Stanley, Wis., on Jan. 26, 1942, to Lorraine (Stoye) and Anton Schemenauer. Following Anton’s death in 1945, Lorraine remarried Donald Whitwam who also preceded her in death.

Dianne graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1960 and received her nursing degree from Madison General Hospital. She married her beloved high school sweetheart, Richard H. Bullis, on Nov. 4, 1961, who died in 1996 of muscular dystrophy as did Dianne and Richard’s son, Paul Bullis, in 2018.

Dianne’s career as a nurse involved working with Dr. Jim Torhorst and then Drs. Melius, Schurr and Cardwell until her retirement.

Dianne was a long-time member of Lake Edge United Church of Christ in Monona and later became a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, exercising, playing Mahjong, being in a book club, and many volunteer positions such as at the Overture Center, church, and various community programs. Dianne especially loved spending time with family and her five granddaughters. One of her favorite things to do was to travel, especially with her family every year to Sanibel Island, Fla.

Despite the sad loss of loved ones that Dianne experienced over her lifetime, she remained an exceptionally positive and loving person, always focusing on others and their needs, not her own challenges. It is almost impossible to describe to others how deeply she loved and cared for her family. She adored her children and granddaughters, just as they adored her.

Dianne is survived by her two daughters, Julie (Jorge) Sud and Sara (Steve) Kelley; five granddaughters, Morgan Bullis, Olivia Bullis, Maddy Kelley, Erica Kelley and Emilia Kelley; her twin brother (who is 4 days younger than she was), David (Cheryl) Whitwam; sister, Sharon (Wayne Nehls) Whitwam; sister-in-law, Betty (Mark) Mielke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Richard; son, Paul; sister-in-law, Barbara Whitwam; and brother-in-law, Vernon Bullis.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. There was no question that BLUE has always been Dianne’s favorite color. In honor of Dianne, the family would love for people to come dressed in blue.

Memorials may be gifted in Dianne’s name to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance or the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

