STOUGHTON — Diane Rose Coons, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Ill., the daughter of Jessie May Underhill.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.