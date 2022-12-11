 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diane Rose Coons

Oct. 12, 1932 – Dec. 9, 2022

STOUGHTON — Diane Rose Coons, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Pontiac, Ill., the daughter of Jessie May Underhill.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

