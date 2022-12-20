March 14, 1946 – Dec. 15, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE — Diane L. Salzwedel, born March 14, 1946, in New London, Wis., passed away from cancer peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by her husband and loving family.

Diane loved trips to Key West, Fla., with her husband and family, the Green Bay Packers, WIAA high school sporting tournaments, and shopping trips with her daughters. Diane was the matriarch of her family, who taught us love, kindness, and class.

Diane is survived by her husband, Rick D. Salzwedel of Sun Prairie, Wis.; daughters: Bobbi (Gordon) Thompson, Vicky (Michael) McNally; grandson, Evan (Valeriia) Thompson; great-granddaughter, Milena Thompson; grand-dog, Isak; sisters: Patricia Meyers, Joann (Jay) Ross, N.J., Nancy Jurack; brother-in-law, Brad (Tami) Salzwedel; as well as close family, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Diane is preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan J. Thompson; her parents, Carl and Barbara Jurack; in-laws, Arden and Winnie Salzwedel; sister, Kristine Ridderbush.

Diane’s family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare team for their exceptional care and support, the Masonic Lodge #143, and caring medical providers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice care in Diane L. Salzwedel’s name. Visit www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today for donation information.