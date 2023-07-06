Diane E. Snorek

Nov. 16, 1945 - June 29, 2023

MADISON - Diane E. Snorek, age 77 years, of Madison, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

She was born on November 16, 1945 to Vernard and Goldie (Hams) Sorenson in Hillsboro. Diane grew to adulthood in the Elroy and New Lisbon areas and graduated from the New Lisbon High School.

Diane was united in marriage to Gordon Snorek on May 22, 1965 in Wonewoc.

They made their home for over 30 years in Madison. She worked at Nunn Bush Shoes in Edgerton for a few years and for over 34 years at Ohmeda Datex in Madison.

She was a very social person and enjoyed they neighborhoods in which they lived. Diane spent time working on jigsaw puzzles, sewing, bowling and playing cards, she also enjoyed outdoor activities of gardening, swimming and camping.

Survivors include her husband, Gordon; children: Debra Francis (Wesley Phillips) and Gary (Denise) Snorek; grandchildren: Kira (Michael) Carr and Tegan Francis; siblings: Richard Sorenson, Herbert (Sharon) Sorenson, Michael (Suzanne) Sorenson and Laurie (Louis) Lawrence; and her dog, Patches. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

