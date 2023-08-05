Diane Compton

July 27, 1948 - July 31, 2023

WAUPUN - Diane Mary Louise Compton, age 75, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Diane was born on July 27, 1948, in Ilinois and recently celebrated her 75th Birthday surrounded by family and friends.

She was adopted in infancy by Herman and Erna (Hundertmark) Foerster. Diane graduated in 1966 from Green Bay West High School. Diane was previously married to Terry Bowlby, father of Tom Bowlby.

She was later united in marriage to Michael Compton on April 26, 1975 in Green Bay. They resided in Green Bay for 10 years before moving to the Waupun area. Diane enjoyed going to the casino, riding her Harley 125 in her younger years and going to concerts. She loved tending to her flowers, bird watching and swimming. Diane looked forward to traveling, camping and fishing with family and friends. She was a mother figure to many and will be deeply missed.

Diane is survived by her children: Tom Bowlby, Niki Compton Hill and Michaela (Paul Conrad) Compton; three grandchildren: Chance Bowlby, Oliver Waterworth and Caiden Conrad; extended family, Kim Cosgrove; and her special dog, Nala.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Compton Family home (mom's house) at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Compton and her parents, Herman and Erna Foerster.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan