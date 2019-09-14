DeWinkel, Case Boone

MADISON/TAMPA, FLA. - Case Boone DeWinkel, Sergeant First Class of U.S. Army Reserve, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at age 36.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton. Family will greet friends after 1 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow. Interment with military honors will be held in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.
A full obituary will follow.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
To plant a tree in memory of Case DeWinkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.