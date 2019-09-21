MADISON—Case Boone DeWinkel, Sergeant First Class of the U.S. Army Reserve, age 36, born and raised in Madison, Wis., died unexpectedly of natural causes in his residence in Largo, Fla. on Sept. 4, 2019.
Case had a way of bringing the smile out in everyone. He had a compassionate heart, a playful spirit and a strong sense of duty, honor and country. These attributes enabled him to be the silly Uncle Case, the soldier on his knees with a backpack full of toys for little kids in Iraq, the “Doc” tending his comrades’ wounds, and the guy ready to celebrate life with family and friends. He was always ready with a quick one liner, always ready to make others around him laugh and enjoy life.
Case epitomized the saying “the clothes make the man.” He was the little boy dressed “to the nines” in his very own tuxedo. He was the kid that lived in his policeman costume, Cub Scout uniform or camo, dreaming of a life of service. He was the soldier in uniform and he was that guy, beer in hand, dressed in a flag jumpsuit, ready to party.
Case graduated from Madison West High School in 2001 and UW-Eau Claire in 2005, majoring in Criminal Justice, after which he joined the Army. From Aug. 2006 until Nov. 2007, he was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He spoke little of his time as his Troop’s Senior Medic in Iraq but as the news of his passing spreads, so do the stories of how his expert traumatic medical care was the sole reason for multiple soldiers surviving their deployment. Case put his life on the line daily to save his comrades. He selflessly did not seek treatment for himself in order to ensure that he did not let down the Platoon and he received the Purple Heart in 2014. Case served in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador and received numerous awards throughout his military career. His most recent project involved developing a new training program for Army Medics.
Case is survived by his loving family: mother, Gloria Boone; father, Carel DeWinkel; his sister, Madelaine and her husband, Frank and daughter, Eve; brother, Brady Scanlan and his wife, Bruna and son, Levi; brother, Nicolaas Scanlan and son, Ryder; step-parents. Kathy, Bob and Edna, and his dog, Toby.
Case left us suddenly and far too early. Though we didn’t have a chance to say goodbye, he will never leave the hearts of all who love him.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 Co. Hwy. M, Middleton. Family will greet friends after 1 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow. Interment with military honors will be held in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. on Monday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made, in Case’s memory, to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org; or
United Service Organizations (USO), P.O. Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677; https://www.uso.org/donate/dsuv.
