Dewey, Steven D.

POYNETTE - Steven D. Dewey, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at At Home Again, in Rio.

Visitation will held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd, Poynette. Inurnment will be held in Mendota, Illinois at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.