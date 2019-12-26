Dewey, Steven D.

 POYNETTE - Steven D. Dewey, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at At Home Again, in Rio.

Visitation will held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd, Poynette. Inurnment will be held in Mendota, Illinois at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Columbia County Humane Society, or Special Olympics Wisconsin.

