Dewey, Nancy Fowler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Nancy F. Dewey, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1926, in Madison to Dwight and Lois (Burlingame) Fowler.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Jeffrey (MaryJane) Rankin, Janet (Brian) Rankin Andraski, Margaret (John) Rankin Riley and her step daughter Jennifer Dewey. Nancy was very proud of her grandchildren Allison and Andrew Andraski.

Nancy grew up in Madison. She was educated at West High (1943) and went on to receive a B.A. degree in English from the UW-Madison (1947). Nancy was a huge Badger fan. She loved spending time with her family, working in her garden, bird watching and raising many litters of golden retrievers. She was an exceptional cook and will be fondly remembered for her extravagant holiday parties.

Nancy married Dr. John Rankin in 1954, and after his death in 1981, she met and married Lawrence C. Dewey in 1984. Lawrence and Nancy enjoyed traveling and working on their home property in Cross Plains. Lawrence preceded her in death in 2016.

Nancy's children would like to thank the staff of Attic Angels who skillfully and lovingly labored to preserve Nancy's health and wellbeing. She received excellent care and was always treated with kindness and respect.