DeVriend, Carol M. (Manke)

MONDOVI - Carol M. (Manke) DeVriend, 71, of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire, Wis.

Carol was born on Nov. 21, 1948 to Bonnibell (Schwoch) and Herbert Manke. She was raised on the family Farm in Poynette, Wis. and graduated from Poynette High School in 1966. In 1997, Carol graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College with a paralegal degree.

Carol is survived by her husband, Richard DeVriend; her sons, Greg (fiancée Shelly Leavens and her two daughters MeKenna and Kayla), and Grant (girlfriend Chri Setter); a granddaughter Kaiah Hurt; two step-daughters, Julie (Bill) Fulton and Jill (Paul) Hillestad; her siblings, Marie Anderson, Anchorage, Alaska, Marv (Helen) Manke, Poynette, Margie Rodman, Portage, and Russel (Vickie) Manke, Edgerton; four step-grandchildren, Will, Aly, Jordan, and Peyton; her Labradoodle, Zoey; and her two granddogs Griffin and Rocco.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bonnibell and Herbert Manke; brothers-in-law, Delano Anderson, Ronald Rodman and John Halgrimson; and sister-in-law Patricia DeVriend.

For full obituary and online condolences, visit Cremation Society of Wisconsin at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol DeVriend as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.