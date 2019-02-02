SUN PRAIRIE /MOUNT HOREB / MONONA / FITCHBURG - Michael Charles Devenish, age 69, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, near Palm Springs, Calif. He was born on Jan. 4, 1950, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Robert and Alpha (Piatt) Devenish. He married Sharon Maly on June 26, 1971, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
Mike was born into an U.S. Air Force family and lived as a child in Madrid, Spain and several cities across the U.S. before his family was stationed in Madison, and they settled in Sun Prairie. A graduate of Sun Prairie High School in 1968, Mike was a respected athlete who held a state record in track. It was in high school that he first met Sharon and they married his senior year in college. He graduated from Luther College, in Decorah, Iowa with BA degree in Art Education and certification to teach.
Despite still being an under grad, Mike was chosen to be a member of the faculty at Luther, and he taught Ceramics Art Courses. Upon graduation, he returned to his high school as both an art teacher and a coach for cross country and track.
He owned and operated The Good Earth Pottery in Mount Horeb where he created beautiful ceramic pieces, and displayed and sold his work in numerous galleries, art fairs and shops throughout the upper Midwest. Over a 15 year period he mentored many interns at his studio, sharing his skills while he tutored them.
Later, Mike joined his wife's business, Devenish Associates, Inc. using his expertise in computer aided design and office management. Working together, the business was soon named to the Top 100 Commercial Interior Design Firms in the U.S.
Mike was incredibly proud of their son Ryan, who followed and surpassed his Dad's athletic skills. It was while Ryan was in youth soccer that Mike also began playing the sport and his respect for the game led him to become a USFF Certified Referee. Mike had recently joined the Coachella Valley Soccer Association and was enjoying refereeing numerous games during his retirement in Palm Springs, Calif. Mike was passionate about spending time with his family and friends, art, travel, soccer, and he was looking forward to sharing many new adventures in California.
He is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Sharon; son, Ryan (Diana) of San Francisco; a granddaughter, Chloe and a grandson on the way; his sister, Ann (Doug) Devenish-Cassell of Cape Cod, Mass.; his brother, Ted (Cyndi) of DeForest; brother-in-law, Vince (Betty) Maly of Sun Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday.