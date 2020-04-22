Dettman, Patricia J. “Pat”

WONEWOC - Patricia J. “Pat” Dettman, 91, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born on June 21, 1928, to Frank and Jenniebelle (Ott) Hagen. Patricia was united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1947, to Von Dettman in Wonewoc. Together they had two sons who survive her, Wayne (Lou Ann) Dettman of Janesville and Warren (Diane) Dettman of Prescott, Arizona; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Melissa) Dettman and Stefanie Dettman; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Levi. Also survived by a special niece and nephew, Sally and Lloyd Byington; and special friends, Polly and John Benish. She was preceded in death by her husband, Von “Jake” Dettman on June 13, 1998. Her parents; and a sister, Joyce Denman. A Graveside Service and interment will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. The PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com