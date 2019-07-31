MADISON - Monica Detra passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 101, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., surrounded by family. All who knew Monica loved her deeply for her selflessness and humility, her steadfast devotion to family, her welcoming and loving nature, her work ethic, and her warm hugs. She loved her Catholic faith, cooking, cribbage, puzzles, crocheting afghans, sewing quilts, and saying the Rosary. She was known for her cinnamon rolls, cherry pie, and mashed potatoes.
She was born Monica Mary Neuhauser at home in Kendall, Wis. on December 22, 1917, to William and Gertrude Neuhauser, the eldest of six siblings (her sister, Helen Jacobsen, soon to be 100, survives her). Monica married William Harold Detra on March 25, 1940. Theirs was a loving marriage of 65 years. They raised a family of five children and farmed in Black Earth, also living in Cottage Grove and on Van Hise Avenue in Madison. Upon retirement, they settled together in Westfield, Wis.; he died on Christmas Eve 2005. She worked as a secretary for the University of Wisconsin Police Department and later as an account clerk in Physical Plant accounting.
Monica was blessed with a large, devoted family, including her children, Bill (Allison) Detra of Sarasota, Fla.; Joy Detra of Bradenton, Fla.; Jane (Bob) Davenport of Allentown, Pa.; Linda Detra of Ladysmith, Wis.; and Tony Detra (Rosalind Laraway) of Madison. She loved her 15 grandchildren and 14 greats, looking forward to another in August. Monica was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and received loving care for nearly a decade at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee, Wis. Monica was the anchor of our family. She was the person who brought us all together, and her warm smile and presence will be missed.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Visitation will be at the church starting at 10 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Lunch at the school cafeteria will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. John’s.