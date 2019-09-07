Detra, Anthony C.

MADISON - Anthony C. Detra, age 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Everyone who knew Tony loved his gentle demeanor, his wry humor, and his dedication to his friends and family. Tony loved to tinker and repair his many cars and boats and he was an avid fisherman.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Rachel Detra (Bryan); son, Vincent Detra; his granddaughter, Josephine; his sweetheart, Rosalind Laraway; and his siblings, Bill Detra (Allison), Joy Detra, Jane Davenport (Bob), and Linda Detra.
A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Sept. 14th from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Second Harvest Food Bank.
