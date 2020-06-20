Deters, Gail

BARABOO - On the morning of May 1, 2020, Gail Deters passed away in Baraboo at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Bernadine as well as her husband Joseph, brother-in-law Junior Hineman and daughter-in-law Tanya Deters.
She is survived by her sisters Yvonne (Liegel) and Mary (Hineman); her sons Timothy, William, and Andrew; grandchildren Hannah Deters, Tami Beckes (William Beckes), Courtney Deters, Cody Deters, Ian Busse, and James Deters; great-grandchildren Lexie May and Aimee Lynn; brother-in-law Norm Liegel and daughters-in-law Ruth (William) and Liana (Andrew). She is survived as well by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Gail graduated high school in Reedsburg in 1958 and went to the Mercy School of Nursing in Janesville, taught by the nuns and living in the dorm with her many new friends where she graduated in 1961 as a registered nurse. Gail's friendships from nursing school remained important to her through the rest of her life. Mary Kay, Judi, Charlie, Joyce D., Joyce B., Sandi, Lucy, Barb, Jackie, Evie, and Bobbi. Passing before her were Sandy, Irene, Patti, and Gerri. Nursing school was formally three years long, but she was with her friends her whole life from that first day onward. Beyond her family, these were the most important relationships my mother had, and the mutual support and friendships they share are very special.
Gail and Joseph, her husband, met while they both worked together, and they married in 1962. They eventually settled in Sauk City where they raised three sons, Timothy, William, and Andrew. They were active in the community and had many friends there. Going to dances downtown and getting coffee with friends were things they greatly enjoyed. After Joe's retirement, they moved to Rockford, Ill., to help his ill brother for several years. Their neighbors Brian and Chris Stanley became good friends. When Gail also retired, they moved to Costa Rica and had many adventures there, and made many new friends. Two she mentioned often were Alvaro Murillo and Eugenia Rodriguez. Both helped Gail and Joe feel at home.
A lifelong Cubs fan as was her father before her, watching them win the 2016 World series was a dream come true for her.
Gail enjoyed her many friendships and family relationships. All of you helped to make her life much fuller and happier, and you have all meant the world to her. I trust that Gail and Joe, her husband, are reunited, and looking out for us all as they are able.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.