Deters, Gail

Gail and Joseph, her husband, met while they both worked together, and they married in 1962. They eventually settled in Sauk City where they raised three sons, Timothy, William, and Andrew. They were active in the community and had many friends there. Going to dances downtown and getting coffee with friends were things they greatly enjoyed. After Joe's retirement, they moved to Rockford, Ill., to help his ill brother for several years. Their neighbors Brian and Chris Stanley became good friends. When Gail also retired, they moved to Costa Rica and had many adventures there, and made many new friends. Two she mentioned often were Alvaro Murillo and Eugenia Rodriguez. Both helped Gail and Joe feel at home.