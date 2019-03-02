MOUNT HOREB / MADISON - Dorothy A. Desotell, age 88, of Mount Horeb and Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Heartsong Assisted Living, Belleville. She was born on June 30, 1930, in the Township of Forward, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Alfa (Swenson) Mitmoen, and graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1948. Dorothy worked as a custodian for the State of Wisconsin in the State Capitol. She loved to play bingo and dancing the polka and waltz every weekend. Her family, which was her greatest joy, will always remember her for her cookies.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Michael Desotell; grandchildren, Anthony (Natalie) Desotell and Sara (Chase) Farrell; brother, Alton (Gladys) Mitmoen; daughter-in-law, Kathy Desotell; a great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rodger Mitmoen; and son, Larry Desotell.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 12 noon, on Thursday March 7, 2019, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019, until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to SSM Health and Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.