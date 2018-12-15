MONONA / MCFARLAND—Dorothy E. DeRungs, age 94, of Monona, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on March 7, 1924, in Winfred, S.D., the daughter of Clyde and Isabelle (Litterick) Beck.
During World War II, Dorothy worked in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon, where she met her first husband. Upon his death she returned to South Dakota, where she met and married Alphonse DeRungs. They lived in South Dakota for 11 years before moving the family to Monona, Wis., where she was an active member of her community.
Her community engagements included the presidency and vice presidency of St. Anne’s Society, membership of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, a leader in her children’s Scout organizations, playing in bridge clubs, volunteering for Toys-for-Tots, and supporting her children’s athletics, dance, drama, and other interests. Additionally, in her later years she was involved with the VFW auxiliary and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was an original member of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill (AMI), joining in 1977. She began her decades long tenure as a board member of AMI in 1981. Later when AMI became a national advocacy group known as NAMI, she took her work on behalf of the mentally ill to the national level speaking in California and Washington, D.C. In addition to her work with NAMI, she supported other local mental health organizations. Her heart was always open to those in need.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, John Anthony, Thomas Daniel (Sue Alberti) and David Allen (Michelle) DeRungs; daughters, DeAnn Schaefer (Gary Anderson) and LeAnn DeRungs; grandchildren, Megan DeRungs (Jason), Matthew DeRungs, Sara (John) Sinclaire, Karissa DeRungs, Michael DeRungs (Becky), Jillian (Kyle) Meinert, Garrett Schaefer and Madeline Schaefer (Brian); great-grandchildren, Ryker and Jackson DeRungs, and Max and Emmett Meinert; and daughters-in-law, Nancy DeRungs and Joyce Krier. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Monette, Alphonse J. DeRungs and Jesse Bennett; three brothers, Robert, Louis and Joseph Beck; two sons, Joseph Timothy and Richard Leo DeRungs; and son-in-law, Steven R. Schaefer.
Per Dorothy’s request, a private family celebration will be held. Memorials may be made to: NAMI Dane County, www.namidanecounty.org, and Program of Assertive Community Treatment (PACT), 600 Williamson St. Suite A-B, Madison, WI 53703. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420