SUN PRAIRIE - Sharon Marie (Peschl) Derr, age 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of June 16, 2019, in her home in Sun Prairie, Wis. She was born in Madison, Wis. on November 7, 1956, to Donald and Dolores (Smyth) Peschl, the seventh child of 11. Her heart for people and getting to know them on a personal level shone through her many successful career ventures. Early in her life, she owned and operated an in-home daycare, where the children she cared for might as well have been her own. You could often find her coaching her children’s, nieces’, and nephews’ soccer teams, or volunteering at the Little League concession stand. She created many friendships and was quickly promoted during her time working at the Famous Footwear Distribution Center. As a taxi driver, Sharon enjoyed building relationships with and hearing the stories from Sun Prairie residents. Later in life, she successfully owned and operated an adult residential facility, where she continued to build close, care-giving relationships with her residents. Sharon had a big heart and a passion for improving the life of the people around her. She was always making things and coming up with ideas on how to improve everyday gizmos and gadgets. She loved woodworking and had a wonderful workshop in the basement of the home that she shared with her husband, Jim. Sharon loved throwing horseshoes, and many championships were won by her teams of family and friends at Burke Station. She enjoyed camping and being outdoors, and she spent much time in her garden or around the fire pit in the backyard. Family was important to Sharon, and she cherished capturing priceless moments through pictures and home videos, especially at the large get-togethers that she frequently orchestrated for her extended family.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Derr; her sons, Richard Grooms (Marissa) and Anthony Baumeister (Jennie); her stepdaughters, Aimee Ford (Kelly) and Tara Derr; her 3 granddaughters: Grace Grooms, Samantha and Athena Baumeister; her 7 siblings, Jackie Nachreiner, Jill Benzine (Jeff), Don Peschl (Wendy), Stanley Peschl (Gina), Brian Peschl, Terri Peschl, and Karen Pellmann (Brent). She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, John Peschl, Cindy Suchomel (John), and Bruce Peschl.
Thanks to Agrace for all they did for us, especially Erin, for her care and concern.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., a short Eulogy will follow.