COLUMBUS—June F. Derr, age 88, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at the At Home Again Assisted Living Center, in Columbus. June Florence Derr, was born the daughter of Leonard and Edna (Griffin) Wegenke, on July 19, 1930. She was the chief switchboard, telephone operator for At&T. June was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed reading, taking walks around the city, and loved her boys, and all the grandchildren.
She will be missed by her three sons, Richard Derr, Robert (Derinda) Derr, and Brian (Jennifer) Derr; grandchildren, Jeremy (Lucy) Miller, Jason (Michele) Miller, Josh Derr, Jessi (Jesse Ray) Hawkins, Matt Derr, Bridget Derr, and Jordan Derr; great-grandchildren, Quin and Max Hawkins and Adalyn Miller. June is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Jerilyn Derr; and her sister, Janet Glamann.
Visitation for June will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at ZION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus. A funeral service will follow at church at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. Tim Schwartz officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at, At Home Again, who went above and beyond in their care; and the staff at Heartland Hospice.
The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus, is serving the family. To make an online condolences please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.