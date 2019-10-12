SUN PRAIRIE - Donna Marie Derr, age 80, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born on April 8, 1939, in the town of Wyocena, Wis., and was the daughter of Leo and Ineata (Slivinski) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in1957. As a young woman, she moved to Madison and worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. While in Madison, she met her husband, Leon on a blind date. They married on Aug. 21, 1965. They remained married until his death in 2012, shortly after celebrating their 47th anniversary. After the birth of their first child, she devoted her time and energy to raising their three children. She was an extraordinary homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She loved baking, volunteering at Sacred Hearts School and later at the Coffee Shop at Meriter Hospital. Donna was happiest when hosting and cooking a meal for her family during the holidays, especially Christmas. She also enjoyed going out for a good fish fry on Friday night, and an occasional trip to the casino. She is survived by a son, Jeff (Linda Strohmenger); daughters, Christine (Jason) Jensen, Stephanie (Lance) Massie; six beloved grandchildren, Brittany and Larissa Derr, Morgan and Taylor Jensen, Dylan and Zach Massie; a sister, Kathleen (Jeffery) Johnson; brothers, Patrick (Carol) Fitzgerald, David (Gail) Fitzgerald, and Vince (Georgia) Fitzgerald; a sister-in-law, Elaine Seltzner; and many friends, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Derr; her parents; her sister, Dianne Fitzgerald; and her nephew, Scott Fitzgerald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Burial will be in the Sweet Cemetery in the Town of Bristol. A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, and also from 10:30 a.m - 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate end of life care. They would also like to thank the staff at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie for their kindness and care. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Care, the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association.
