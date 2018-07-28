VERONA / MONONA—John L. “Jack” Derer, age 84, of Verona, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on March 5, 1934, in Madison, the son of Luke and Geta (Stocks) Derer. He graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1953, and never missed a reunion. He married the love of his life, Janet Waller on June 11, 1955, and they shared 61 years of happiness before her death in 2016.
John was a thoughtful man, the one that everyone was able to ask for help. He could fix anything and worked hard for his entire life. He loved his family and expressed his love openly in words and in action. Besides his family, his other favorite pastimes were bowling, attending Badger games and watching sports. He was a man of integrity, you always knew what you would get with John. He was honest and compassionate to all who knew him and a man of deep faith.
John is survived by his children, Jim (Elsie) Derer, Joan (Mike) Harper and Jane (Frank) Pazour; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Derer, Jamie (Nick) Pokes Weisensel, Jeffrey (Kristal) Derer, Andrew Derer, Tom (Ashley) Derer, Michael (Andrea) Harper, Steven Harper, Caroline (Steve) Marshall, Nick Pazour, and Aaron Pazour; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Albin (Bev) Waller, Jerry (Sharlene) Waller and Don Waller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; son, Jeff Derer; granddaughter, Emily Derer; and sister, Jo Ann Petcavage.
A private burial was held at Highland Memory Garden. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Arndt, Christina, Dr. Przybelski, and Agrace HospiceCare, especially Jennifer and Barb for their compassionate care.
“Thanks Dad, for your unconditional love, the fun life we led, for always making each of us the center of your world in your own special way, and for the loving memories we will have forever. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.