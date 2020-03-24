DePrey, Gladys

MADISON—We are very sad to announce the passing of Gladys DePrey on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 92. She was a daughter of Mary and Albert Haag. Gladys was married to Dick for 60 years until his death in 2016.

Gladys was a kind person who liked gardening, gambling, and to ‘shop till you drop’! She loved sweets and shared many of her delicious baked goods. Gladys was famous for her dill pickles and her wonderful spaghetti and meatballs. She was a very caring and giving mother and grandma, who also cared for many dogs. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Gladys is survived by her children, Renee (Lanny) Moen, Rick (Kathy), Tom (Jenny), and Tami (George) Frazier; five grandchildren, Danica, Devin, Jeff (Rachel), Luke (Britney) and Thomas Jacob “TJ”; and five great-grandchildren, Deandre, Desi, DeMarcus, Sawyer and Mabel; as well as, Dakota and his family. She is further survived by sisters, Kris (Jack) and Heartsy; brother, Fritz (Barb), and in-laws, Alma, Maryann, Ken (Kendra), and Don (Peg); and other relatives galore.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Lee and Terri; brothers, Wallace, Art, Romie, Butch, Bill and Clem; and in-laws, Carl, Mike, Danny, Joe, Emma, Norma and Toots.