Deppong, Mathias A.

MADISON — Mathias A. Deppong, age 88, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Madison. Matt was born on March 30, 1931, in Chicago, the son of John and Eva Deppong. Matt married Irma Deppong at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Madison. He worked for Tracor Northern for many years. Matt was also a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Matt is survived by his brother, John Deppong; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Marie (Jack) Cox; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Matt was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irma; his son, Anthony; and sister-in-law, Betty Deppong.

Funeral services will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH, ST. JOSEPH SITE, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice. A special thank you to St. Mary’s Care Center for their loving care of all the members of Matt’s family over the past many years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson FitchburgFuneral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002

