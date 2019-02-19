BARABOO - David L. Deppe, age 80, of Baraboo passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at home on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. David, son of Wilbur W. and Helen (Lewis) Deppe was born May 18, 1938 in Baraboo. He attended the Baraboo Schools and graduated with the class of 1957. David enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard and proudly served for four years. On April 22, 1982, he was united in marriage to Jan Getschman at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo.
David served as past master of the Masonic Lodge and was a previous captain of the Baraboo Fire Dept. and retired after 32 years of service. David was the 1994 Grand National TWD Champion of the NTPA and pulled in the European Superpull in 1997. He was a longtime lover and supporter of all motorsports and had a special love for his 1957 Chevrolets. He was president of Deppe Enterprises.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jan; children, Tim (Tracy) Deppe, Teri Smith; stepchildren, Teri (Lisa) Sonsalla, Sherri (Kip) Lussenden; grandchildren, Willie (Nicole) Deppe, Johnny (Amanda) Deppe, Hailee (Thad) Hengstler, Kristin Henrickson, Whitney (David) Lamberty, Kyle Sonsalla, Samantha (Tyler) Wojcik, Melissa Peterson, Jessica Peterson; great-grandchildren, Addisen, Grady, Tatum, Danica, Stella, Zoey, Emmi, and Charlee as well as cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his children, Mary Deppe.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. Visitation will be held at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., as well as at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to be directed towards SJS Cancer Support Team, Circus World Museum or First United Methodist Church.