BELOIT / JANESVILLE - LaVerne M. Denu, age 92, of Janesville and formerly of Beloit, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Appleton, the daughter of James and Freida (Hoppe) Burke. LaVerne was a 1944 graduate of Marinette High School. She married George M. Denu on May 29, 1948, in Blessed Sacrament Church, Madison. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2008.
LaVerne was formerly employed by the U.S. Armed Forces as a mail clerk in Madison. In 1964, LaVerne and her husband opened Turtle Creek Campground and ran it until 2004. She was a charter member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where she was involved with the Altar Society. LaVerne was also on the Athletic board and volunteered at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School.
Survivors include her five sons, Mark (Shirley) Denu of Elm Grove, Scott (Martha) Denu of Janesville, Ron (Lani) Denu of Oregon, Mike (Casey) Denu of Madison, and John (Ann) Denu of McFarland; daughter-in-law, Sharon Denu of Beloit; grandchildren, Brian (Kelley) Denu, Anne (Brad) Sholes, Chastity Bouman, Anthony Denu, Ryan (Stefanie) Denu, Andrew Denu, Lauren Denu, Grant Denu, Christopher (Lauren) Denu, Zachary Denu Madison Denu, Tim Nimmo, and Michelle Dickson; great-grandchildren, Baylor and Beckham Denu, Banks and Berkeley Denu, Hadley Sholes, Grace Sholes, Branson Bouman and Julian Denu; one sister-in-law, Betty Denu Cowen of Barneveld; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan Denu; three brothers; four sisters; and brother-in-law, Tom Cowen.
The family would like to thank Rock Haven for the care that was given to LaVerne.
A Memorial Mass for LaVerne will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at OUR LADY OF THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, with Father Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Mount Thabor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday in the church.
A memorial in her name will be established at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.