MADISON - Mabel Elizabeth "Betty" Densmore dies at age 102. Betty Densmore, a long time Madison resident died on Nov. 23, 2018, at Oakwood Village. Betty was born in West Salem, Wis., to James G. and Mabel Elizabeth (Webb) Norris. Following graduation from West Salem High School in 1934, Betty attended Miss Woods Kindergarten and Primary Teacher Training School in Minneapolis. Subsequently, Betty taught kindergarten from 1936 to 1941 in Viola and Viroqua, Wis.
Betty met Jack Densmore at a community dance in 1940, and they were married in 1941 in Bangor, Wis. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage and had three children, Ann Densmore, Bloomington, Ind., David (Susan Osborn), Orcas, Wash., Jean John (Ivor) Santa Barbara, Calif., and one granddaughter, Jasmine John, Paris France.
Betty and Jack were charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church where Betty served as Deacon. Betty enjoyed singing with the church choir for 52 years. Betty appeared in two Oakwood musical productions, the last one when she was 99. Betty also enjoyed golf and was proud to make a hole in one at age 84. Betty participated in many volunteer activities including PTA, American Red Cross, Oakwood Village, and UW Hospital floral gift shop.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, Jack; her parents; and brother, Rolland. Betty is survived by her daughters, Ann Densmore and Jean Densmore John (Ivor); granddaughter, Jasmine John; son, David Densmore (Susan Osborn); sister-in-law, Fay Densmore, Sterling, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Betty will be missed by her family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Oakwood Foundation or a charity of your choice. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.