MADISON—Jane Kilner Denny, a woman with an unparalleled zest for life, passed away in her sleep at age 95, on Aug. 26, 2018, surrounded by her family in her home in Madison.
She leaves behind a legacy of joy in things great and small, from the fine arts to fly fishing, from canoe camping to tap dancing. A pioneering woman with a Yankee sensibility, an irreverent attitude, and a refusal to follow protocol, she always saw the adventure in everything.
Jane is survived by her husband and life partner of many years, Bill Stonebarger; four children, Kate Dykema McElvaine, Ravi (Kryn) Dykema, and James Dykema of Colorado, and Samuel Dykema of Hungary; nine grandchildren; and an international circle of friends.
She was born Jane Kilner in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 12, 1923, the youngest of five children. She attended the Liggett School in Detroit, and, after a brief stint at college, enlisted in the U.S. Marines during World War II.
She married Raymond Dykema, the father of her children, and worked as the athletic director for girls at University Lake School in Hartland. When that marriage ended in the ‘70s, instead of taking back her “maiden” name, as was the custom, she took her mother’s “maiden” name of Denny and moved to Madison.
Jane purchased a ramshackle building on Mansion Hill, at 125 E. Gilman St. She and Bill Stonebarger, who joined her there, restored the house to its Queen Anne charm, eventually transforming it into the headquarters of Hawkhill Associates, a company developing educational books and DVDs on science and civic literacy. They also transformed it into a second business – the Gilman Street Rag Bed and Breakfast. Travels to gather footage and information for Hawkhill products took Jane and Bill to all seven continents, and the B & B brought the world to their door, first as guests and frequently later as friends.
Jane lived exuberantly and her genuinely diverse network of friends reflected her wide-ranging interests and constant delight in exploring. She played the piano and harmonica and sang. At her Gilman Street home she hosted innumerable parties, including receptions for some of the greatest tap dancers who ever lived, plus musical events and jams, Kentucky Derby parties, and invited foreign students to Thanksgiving celebrations, forming lifelong friendships with many.
She loved jazz music, tap dancing, reading, pets, theater, tennis, skiing, golfing, and much, much more. From swimming in her childhood days at her family’s beloved, clothing optional Black Pond in Vermont, to ice skating on Wisconsin’s frozen lakes, she dove into nature with that zest she showed in all aspects of her life. She freely shared her spirit with her spouse, children, grandchildren, and friends, and it is with similar joy that they share her memory.