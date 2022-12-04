Oct. 9, 1931—Nov. 29, 2022

MONONA—Dennise Edwin Kluge, age 91, our loving father, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to join the Lord and the love of his life.

Dennise is survived by his children, Dennise Jr., Ron (Peggy) and Yvonne (Dale) Laube; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three siblings, Kenny, Mary Huset and Donald (Insun); and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be held at Lake Ripley Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denny’s name to IHM Catholic Church or Badger Honor Flight Wisconsin.

A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420