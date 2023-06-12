Dennis W. Henning

Jan. 9, 1955 - June 2, 2023

MARSHALL – Dennis W. Henning, age 68, passed away in his home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with Mesothelioma, on June 2, 2023.

Dennis was born in Columbus on January 9, 1955 the third of seven children of Lester O. Henning and Lois V. Rath.

He married Debra K. Brown on February 3, 2001 in Madison, WI. Dennis grew up on a dairy farm in the Township of Hampden near Columbus, WI and learned the meaning of hard work at a very early age. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1973 where he was a member of the varsity football team winning state and individual awards. It was during his teenage years that he developed a love of big cars.

After serving in the United States Army, he began working as a roofer, then a laborer, and later as a mason in Madison, WI. He began his own catering business with his loving wife of 23 years Debra, called D & D's Smokin' Grill.

He enjoyed going to car shows, cruising to them in his collector Cadillac's and became a skilled mechanic.

He loved his little piece of paradise in the country and delighted in spending time with his grandchildren and taught them about the abundant variety of birds and wildlife that were frequent visitors to their yard. He always attended their school and sports activities during his retirement and loved grilling out with family and friends.

He enjoyed watching Westerns, was an avid Packers fan, loved classic rock and roll and running up to Ho-Chunk to his favorite slot machine. He was a gentle giant and a truly kind man who really loved life and his family. He will forever be missed by his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Debra of Marshall; his son, Nickolas (Nikki) Henning of Sun Prairie; and his daughter, Jenny Henning (Bob Chastain) of Madison; two grandchildren: Madden and Tala; three sisters: Susan Bates of CA, Sharon Henning of Poynette and Olive (Everton) Taylor of Madison; two brothers: Daniel (Linda) Henning of Portage and David (Lisa) Henning of Waterloo; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Gloria Henning in 2019.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at the Columbus American Legion, 229 Poet St., Columbus on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Hampden Cemetery, Town of Hampden.

