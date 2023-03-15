Feb. 11, 1958—March 9, 2023

STOUGHTON – Dennis M. “Dino” Bratz, age 65, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after a hopeful and exhaustive battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on Feb. 11, 1958, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Herman Bratz and Helen (Oviatt) Bratz.

Dino graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1976. He married Sherri (Neath) Bratz on Aug. 18, 1984, in Stoughton, Wis.

Dino is survived by his wife, Sherri; two daughters, Tara (James) Robb and Alyson Bratz; granddaughter, Braelynn Bratz; grandson, Henry Robb; two sisters, Ellen Bratz (Stoughton) and Lois Thompson (Eagan, Minn.); and his beloved pup, Stella. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Bratz; and mother, Helen Bratz.

Dino loved and loved fiercely—his family, his friends, bowling, coffee, and grilling. He lived by his own schedule and always added his own flair to things. He had issues with authority figures but always followed the rules. His unofficial motto was “If some is good, more is better.”

We love you. We will miss you. Drive safe.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Memorials may be made to the family.

A celebration of life will be held at Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. until noon.

