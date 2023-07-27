Dennis Larry Hensler, Sr.

Dec. 28, 1947 - June 29, 2023

MARSHALL - Dennis Larry Hensler, Sr., "Pepa", 75, of Marshall, WI, a former resident of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at UW Hospital, Madison WI.

A Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Evergreen Village, 100 Evergreen Blvd., Marshall, WI, starting at noon with a luncheon at 1:00 p.m.

Dennis was born on December 28, 1947, to Dorothy and Roland Hensler, Sr. His parents were the most influential people in his life, growing up on a farm between Columbus and Waterloo. He did not complete his high school education. Instead, he became a licensed Cheesemaker at the Cheese Factory in Waterloo, WI.

With draft letters coming out, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army to become a Mechanic. Breezing through his Basic and AIT training and completing his GED. He served two-and half-years in Vietnam with two deployments. He was stationed in Oklahoma before spending two years as a Colonel's Driver in Germany. Returning to the US stationed in Fort Knox, KY, where he taught automotive engine repair for four years. His favorite of all, back to Germany spending three years in the 300th Motorpool Company which was part of the 385th. Promoted to an E-7 within 10 years of service, proud of this accomplishment.

Next was Carson City, NV, with the 150th Maintenance Company part of the National Guard Unit. Then two years as an Instructor at Fort Leonard Wood. Again, back to Germany for three years working Motorpool for the 1st Support Battalion. Lastly, he finished his career stationed in Fort Carson, CO, retiring after 22 years and three months' service.

After his military career he worked for a building and apartment maintenace company.

Dennis always loved mechanics. He kept busy working on Chevy's, Chryslers, Fords - whatever was needed for the family. He liked bowling and music; many family members can remember him singing Chicago, Chicago.

He is survived by his children: Dawn (Andy) Brockman, Kennewick, WA, Dixie Valdez, Colorado Springs, CO, Dezirae (Steve) Hensler, Missoula, MT, Denise (Red) Hensler Spencer, Colorado Springs, CO, Dara (William) Dalton, Princeton, WI, Dennis Hensler, Jr., Colorado Springs, CO; and many beloved grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Also survived by his brothers: Roland (Sue) Hensler, Jr., Philip (Pat)Hensler, Sr., Eric (Sandy) Hensler, David (Sarah) Hensler, Brian (Stacy) Hensler; sister, Nancy (Mitch) Krakow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Roland Hensler, Sr., infant brother, Andrew, grandchild, Lyberty Spencer.