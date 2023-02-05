April 5, 1949 – Feb. 1, 2023

MIDDLETON — Dennis James Sandora, age 73, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, of Middleton, Wis., passed away at home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Dennis was born on April 5, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Bart and Virginia (Sproviero) Sandora. After graduating from Lake View High School in St Clair Shores, Mich., he joined the US Army, serving in Korea and Germany for three years. Upon discharge, Dennis earned a bachelor’s degree from Walsh College in Detroit, Mich. He went on to a career in banking, serving several regional and national banks as their head of credit risk, eventually ending his career as the President and COO of The Gialamas Company in Madison, Wis.

Dennis married Rosalie Scianna in Detroit, Mich., on June 26, 1976, and had three children, James, Thomas, and Lisa. In 1984 Dennis and Rosalie moved from Detroit to Madison, Wis., where they chose to settle and raise their family.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Bart Sandora; mother, Virginia Sandora; brother, Peter Sandora; and nephew, Steven Sandora. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; sons: James (Andrea), Thomas (Amanda); daughter, Lisa (Brett) Grunwald; grandchildren: Liam, Miles, and Elaina; and brother, Ronald (Carla) Sandora; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Sandora; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, on Tuesday, February 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. CST. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to donate to a charity of your choosing in Dennis’ name.

