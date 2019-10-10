WYOCENA—Gary L. Dennis, 63 of Wyocena, passed away at home Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
He was born Sept. 13, 1956, to Floyd and Isabelle (Hamm) Dennis in Madison. He was a 1974 West High School graduate. In June 1980, he married Mary Ann Nemetz. Gary worked many years as a purchasing agent. For the love of the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Gary’s passion was being a HAM radio operator. His call letters where KG9FL. He is now a silent key. His dream of song came to life with his own business Garyoke Karaoke.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of 39 years; sons, Luke (Kate) and Steven; grandchildren, Isabelle, Ava, Indiana, and Areanna who could put a smile on Gary’s face at anytime. He is further survived by brothers, Bob (Colleen) and Allen (Wendy); sisters, Jayne and Karen Vincent; sisters-in-law, Pat and Sandy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Denny and George; and sister, Alice (Fred) Lehmann.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank the Divine Savior Dialysis staff in Portage for the last three years of care, love, and being our second family.