Dennis, Diane Rae

MOUNT HOREB - Diane Rae Dennis passed into the hands of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Diane was born July 13, 1947, at the hospital in Stoughton, Wis., the second child of eight to Ole and Elaine K. (Legler) Lien. She was raised on a farm between Brooklyn and Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1965.

Diane studied music at Wisconsin State University-Platteville and graduated with a degree in Music Education in 1969. She married Gregory Dennis in Platteville on June 28, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church and began teaching music, along with her husband, in Flint, Mich., in the fall of 1969 at Pierson School and later at Selby School. A son, Daniel Charles, was born in 1973, followed by a second son, Joel Andrew, in 1976.

Diane, Greg and family moved to Mount Horeb in the summer of 1977, where they made their home for 43 years. Diane taught vocal and general music in the Belleville Schools for 10 years and in the Middleton-Cross Plains Schools for 15 years. She attended summer school sessions at more than seven different colleges and universities to stay current with her education.