Dennis C. O'Keefe

Jan. 4, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2023

PORTAGE – Dennis C. O'Keefe, age 80, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Columbia Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born on January 4, 1943, in the Town of New Haven, the son of Francis and Helen (Borcyckowski) O'Keefe.

He married Jean Joyce on November 5, 1966, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage.

Dennis worked at Montgomery Wards and was the custodian at St. Mary School and Church for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, David (Catherine) of Columbus, WI; daughter, Kimberly of Portage; son, Russell (Lisa) of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Kelsey O'Keefe, Molly (Connor Maxwell) O'Keefe, Conley (Isabel Villagomez) O'Keefe, Keagan (Marisol Arzaga) O'Keefe, Emily O'Keefe, Quin O'Keefe and Cullen O'Keefe; sister, Marjorie O'Keefe of Oxford; sisters-in-law: Anita O'Keefe of McFarland, Earlene O'Keefe of Barneveld and June Gocke of Portage; special friends, John and Pat Wenzel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Helen O'Keefe, his brothers: Maurice, William and Ronald, and his brother-in-law, Jerry Gocke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Briggsville. Visitation will from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Portage or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090–1891.

Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.