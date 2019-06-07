Dennis A. Bender, 67, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Dennis Arthur Bender was born on December 10, 1951 in Marshfield, WI to Merlin and Caryl Jean (Darton) Bender. He was a graduate of University of WI–La Crosse, where he studied Environmental Science. Denny owned and operated Bender Builders for 44 years. On February 4, 2002, he was united in marriage with Betty Vander Galien, in Jamaica. Denny enjoyed his love for hunting at his cabin in northern WI, and spending winters at his condo in Florida. He also loved fishing, NASCAR, the Packers, and trapshooting.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Betty Bender; children, Kristen (Jason) Krezinski and Kyle (Jenny) Bender; mother, Caryl Jean (Darton) Bender; step-children, Shelly (Bodie) Colotti, Lisa (Dave) Smart, and Ryan (Laura) Vander Galien; step-grandchildren, Lesi and Kylie Colotti, Isaac and Eli Smart, and Alex and Anna Vander Galien; sister, Marjean (Jim) Schlagenhaft of Kenosha; brother, Tim Bender of Grahamsville, NY; in-laws, Rodney (Jean) Firari, Sheila Firari, Pete Firari, Mike (Julie) Firari, Frank (Carol) Firari, Kenneth (Sara) Firari, Patty (Ray) Foslid, and Perry (Angie) Firari; his loyal canine companion, Buck; many loving nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Bender; father-in-law, Raymond Firari; and mother-in-law, Virginia Firari.
A private service will be held at a later date.