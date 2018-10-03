MADISON / PLATTEVILLE—Norma Kettler Denner peacefully left us on Sept. 30, 2018, following a day surrounded by her children and grandchildren. An independent woman before it was considered fashionable, Norma fiercely loved not only the four children she gave life to, and the husband she shared her life with for 44 years (including his three children), but the 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren that provided her with continual pride and joy; not to mention the many nieces and nephews, countless neighbors and coworkers who cherished her spirit, her wit and her determination to always do what was right.
Preceded in death by her cherished parents, Orville and Lenice Kettler; five sisters and brothers; and husband, Arvid Denner; she honored their memories by daily living a life of truth and compassion for those less fortunate. Surviving her are her children, Nancy (Richard) Krake, Ellen Carthew, Mike (Jennie) Carthew, Mark (Linda) Carthew; and her three stepchildren, Connie (Gary) Kane, Bonnie (Terry) McClain, and Donald (Sue) Denner.
A memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY in Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, with a 10 a.m. welcoming, 11 a.m. service, 12 noon luncheon. Please refer to Cress Funeral Homes obituary listings for memorial donation suggestions.