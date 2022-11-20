Feb. 4, 1937 – Nov. 13, 2022

Dena L. Levihn, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side, November 13, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wis.

Dena (nee McCauley) was born in Richland Center, Wis., February 4, 1937. She graduated Beloit high school in 1955. While working as a dental assistant she met the love of her life William C. “Bill” Levihn. They wed in 1960, made their home in Madison, Wis., and raised three children. Thoughtful, kind, and caring Dena was a dedicated full-time Mom and serious about her job. She volunteered throughout her life and gave freely of her time to churches and charities. Dena will be remembered as a prolific reader, thrift store and flea market shopper with a remarkable flair for design. She was the pie baker for Levihn gatherings, and gifted her famous shortbread to family at Christmas. She loved to dress in her signature outfits featuring denim, bright red, and as much silver jewelry as she could carry. Dena loved the Badgers and was always up for a game with Billy by her side.

In 2003 Bill passed away suddenly and Dena’s life was profoundly changed. She carried on faithfully with their retirement plans of spending time between Sayner, Wis., and a winter home in Florida. The past three years she lived in Madison. A caring group of extended family and friends were always there to offer their love and support. Independent and fiercely stubborn, these unconditional gestures of kindnesses often went unacknowledged in recent years, but we are forever grateful for your efforts. We have remained supportive and inspired by Dena’s inner strength and faith. Though our hearts are broken, we are at peace believing she is finally reunited with her Billy.

Dena will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by daughter, Lynne Levihn of Milwaukee; son, Scott Levihn (Julie Glesner) of Manitowoc, Wis.; son, Kurt Levihn (Pam) of Newton, Wis.; grandchildren: Taylor, Ava, Sophia, and Ryker Levihn; sister-in-law, Jean Levihn (Delafield, Wis.); sister-in-law, Jackie Levihn (Janesville, Wis.); and numerous nieces and nephews.

We respectfully honor Dena’s wish that no formal service be held. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy donations may be made to ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Wis., or The American Red Cross.

Our Family wishes to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice for their care and support in the final days of Dena’s life.