MADISON - Hans den Daas, age 88, died on Jan. 2, 2019, at Bright Star Senior Living. He was born on March 18, 1930, in Indonesia. After World War II, and serving time in a Japanese war camp, Hans and his family moved to The Netherlands. There he met his wife of 42 years, Martine "Tieneke."
In 1956, they moved to the United States and settled in Madison, Wis., where Hans began his life long career as an architect with Marshall Erdman. He designed the first medical facility on Hilton Head Island, where he took his family subsequent years for cherished summer vacations. Hans was a kind hearted, gentle man with a great passion for cars and driving.
He is survived by five of his seven children, Sierdje, Marty (Annmarie), Celeste, Hans (Carin) and Monique (David); his 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Els, Chris and Stef. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jan and Celeste den Daas; wife, Martine; children, Paul and Ruby; and siblings, Anneliese and Ruud Jan.