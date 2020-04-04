DeMuth, Gerald W. "Jerry"

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON / DODGEVILLE - Gerald W. “Jerry” DeMuth, age 76, of Madison, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at University Hospital.

Jerry is survived by his life companion, Theresa Bell of Madison; his daughters, De (John) Moreth of Mineral Point and Brandy (Guy Grunow) DeMuth of Dodgeville; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren, Dax and Jorja DeMuth; his sisters and brothers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.