DeMuth, Gerald W. "Jerry"

MADISON / DODGEVILLE - Gerald W. “Jerry” DeMuth, age 76, of Madison, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at University Hospital.

Jerry is survived by his life companion, Theresa Bell of Madison; his daughters, De (John) Moreth of Mineral Point and Brandy (Guy Grunow) DeMuth of Dodgeville; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren, Dax and Jorja DeMuth; his sisters and brothers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held at a later date.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

