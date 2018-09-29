Try 1 month for 99¢

STOUGHTON / MADISON—Renee A. Demrow, age 56, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. A Memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A full obituary appeared in the Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Demrow, Renee A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.