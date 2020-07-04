Demitros, Lucille Clementi

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON – Lucille Clementi Demitros was born in Milwaukee, Wis. She passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 81 years of age from a dignified, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s at Agrace Memory Care in Madison.

Lucie is survived by her daughter, Danie Demitros; her brother, Phil Clementi; sister-in-law, Jackie Clementi; and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dora Clementi; father, Phillip Clementi; and husband, Richard Demitros.

Lucie volunteered at Edgewood Campus School, Waunona Garden Club, several local political campaigns, and Habitat for Humanity. She retired years ago from Lands’ End in Cross Plains.

Lucie had a passion for cards, reading, games and puzzles. She was a beautiful person, with an even more beautiful soul. She loved her whole big Italian family deeply.

A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Lucille’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Olbrich Gardens in Lucie’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.