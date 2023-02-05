May 24, 1986 – Jan. 22, 2023

HALES CORNERS/COTTAGE GROVE — Demetri Scott Zaremba passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2023, at the age of 36.

Demetri was born on May 24, 1986, in East Chicago, Ind., to Scott and Judy Zaremba; he had homes in Hales Corners and Cottage Grove, Wis. Demetri lived life to the fullest in every sense of the phrase and he will be deeply missed by many.

Demetri was passionate about any hobby he picked up and would go after it whole-heartedly; the most enjoyed by him were hockey, gun collecting, perfecting his skills as a grill-master, Tom Brady, and most recently, bowling and being a member of the Moose Lodge in Germantown. He was a long-standing employee at Cree Lighting in Sturtevant, Wis., where he continually looked ahead to new opportunities within which he could learn new things and grow his knowledge.

Demetri is survived by his wife, Lori Dahlhauser; former wife and mother of his two daughters, Karicka Zaremba; daughters: Penelope (8) and Piper (7); stepsons: Grant and Tyler Dahlhauser; his parents, Scott and Judy Zaremba; sister, Ariann Zaremba; and brother-in-law, Karl Krumholz; grandmother, Diane Zaremba; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harvey and Doris Barrett; and his paternal grandfather, Jeffrey Zaremba.

A funeral Mass will be held at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wis., on Saturday, February 18, 2023, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.

“Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.” — An Irish Blessing

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison

(608) 442-0477