DeMars, Elaine B.

MADISON - Elaine B. DeMars, aged 94, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

She was born on September 16, 1925, to Frank and Ada (Davis) Wilcox in Sparta, Wisconsin.

The family moved to Reedsburg, and she graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1942. After high school, Elaine moved to Madison, where she worked for the telephone company.

There she met a handsome Army Air Corps cadet—Earl Louis DeMars (Devils Lake ND) and married him on April 10, 1944. They were married for 55 years, until Earl passed away on March 31, 2000.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Gary DeMars, Her brother Roderick (Jean), brother Burton (Red) Wilcox (Loretta), and sister Leila Callendar (Alex).

Elaine is survived by her sons Steven, Scott, and Todd (Cheryl) DeMars, and her daughter Jeanne DeMars (Alex Abramowitz), sister Lorraine Hanson, daughter-in-law Linda Rae Cuccia, grandchildren Cash, Jennifer, and Aron DeMars, great-granddaughter Claudia, and great-great granddaughter Eden Rose, and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine worked for the WI Department of Corrections as a correctional officer, from which she retired after 25 years.