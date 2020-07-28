DeMars, Donald A.

COLUMBUS - Donald A. DeMars, 89, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Columbus Nursing and Rehab.
Memorial services with social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
